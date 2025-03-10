Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.6% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $41,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,844 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $518.26 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.85. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.