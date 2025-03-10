Vameon (VON) Price Down 72.2% Over Last Week

Vameon (VON) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Vameon has traded 72.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vameon has a total market cap of $55.37 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Vameon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vameon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,189.71 or 0.99873420 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,634.54 or 0.99198801 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Vameon

Vameon’s launch date was December 24th, 2024. Vameon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,528,168,673 tokens. The official website for Vameon is vameon.com. Vameon’s official Twitter account is @vameon69.

Vameon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vameon (VON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vameon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 244,212,571,979.25330414 in circulation. The last known price of Vameon is 0.00020681 USD and is down -28.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,490,314.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vameon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vameon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vameon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vameon using one of the exchanges listed above.

