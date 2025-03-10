Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,130 shares in the company, valued at $45,762,865.20. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $284,382.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $285,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total value of $297,388.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $291,788.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total transaction of $282,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $251,874.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $244,692.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.60. 1,851,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.78, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,503,000 after buying an additional 418,642 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,683,000 after acquiring an additional 393,445 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $58,118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 877.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 367,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,944,000 after acquiring an additional 329,863 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.