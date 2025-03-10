Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading 6.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 1,577,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 602,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

