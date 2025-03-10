Morton Community Bank Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Morton Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,839,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

OMC opened at $84.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

