Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $54,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $121.54 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.