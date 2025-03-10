Morton Community Bank Sells 468 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Morton Community Bank lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.4% of Morton Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Oracle Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $155.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $111.18 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

