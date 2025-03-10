Tassel Capital Management Inc. Invests $431,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $264.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.92 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.76 and a 200-day moving average of $290.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.