Scotiabank Raises Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $28.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.92. 1,280,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,862. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $478,674,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,394,000 after purchasing an additional 121,452 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after purchasing an additional 655,782 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

