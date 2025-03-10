Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 41,078 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 156% compared to the typical volume of 16,072 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $720,730,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $174.08. 10,859,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.17. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

