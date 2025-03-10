Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Down 13.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) were down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 4,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Studio City International Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $782.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.
