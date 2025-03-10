Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Leede Financial downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 159,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

