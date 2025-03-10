Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 957,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,550,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,409,000 after acquiring an additional 184,966 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $115.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.65.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

