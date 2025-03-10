VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) is Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ VSMV opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
