Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lessened by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,321 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $8,493,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
Featured Stories
