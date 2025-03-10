Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $362,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,810,000 after buying an additional 1,175,087 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,237,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,934,000 after acquiring an additional 802,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,068,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,659,000 after acquiring an additional 617,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $16,612,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $29.92 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

