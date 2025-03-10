Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 54,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $118.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

