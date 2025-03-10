Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,940 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,096,000 after buying an additional 91,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,868,000 after purchasing an additional 789,054 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after buying an additional 838,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,252,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.