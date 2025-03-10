Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 656 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,739 shares of company stock worth $2,799,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $70.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

