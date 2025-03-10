Callan Family Office LLC Takes $426,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Diageo by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $112.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.32. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $105.72 and a 1 year high of $151.76.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

