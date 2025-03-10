Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.16 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in UMB Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in UMB Financial by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $103.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.57. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

