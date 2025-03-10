Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $303,000 in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,310,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $917.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

