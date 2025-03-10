Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 2,797 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Copart by 10.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after acquiring an additional 941,858 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 39.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 42.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.