Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $89.07 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

