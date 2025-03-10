United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $121.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

