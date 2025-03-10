Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $292,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after buying an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after buying an additional 906,114 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,825,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,472,000 after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

