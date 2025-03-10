AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,971,000 after acquiring an additional 114,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,742,000 after acquiring an additional 96,910 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,000,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,594,000 after acquiring an additional 53,334 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,241,000 after acquiring an additional 381,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Shares of CHDN opened at $112.00 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average is $133.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

