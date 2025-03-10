Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $77.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

