11,225 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 126,825.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 180,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,440,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.
Universal Display Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of OLED opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $140.17 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.
Universal Display Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
