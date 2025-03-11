11,225 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 126,825.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 180,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,440,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OLED opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $140.17 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.