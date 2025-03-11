Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,977 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,967,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.1 %

BJ stock opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.81 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.