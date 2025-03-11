Inspire Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,450,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,990 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 830,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 727,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,921,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CGCP opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

