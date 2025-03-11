The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $32,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,990,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,752,000 after buying an additional 2,195,604 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,757,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after buying an additional 2,346,995 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,259,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,766,000 after buying an additional 184,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,817,000 after buying an additional 524,496 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,480,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,575,000 after buying an additional 3,958,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.7415 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

