Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Stock Position Trimmed by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,709 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF alerts:

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.