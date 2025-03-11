Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 24,443 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

FSK opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

