Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar General stock on March 3rd.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 2/12/2025.

Dollar General stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

