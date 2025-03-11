Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.20.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.