AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $28.72. 5,101,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 11,798,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Specifically, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.98.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.