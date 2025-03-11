GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $313,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

