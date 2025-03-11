Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,944.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,946.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,969.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,374.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

