PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

