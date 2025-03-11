Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 14,372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,372 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

