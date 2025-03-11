Investors Purchase High Volume of Ramaco Resources Call Options (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,487 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 514% compared to the average daily volume of 568 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 33.9 %

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 994,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $591.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

