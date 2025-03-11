Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,897,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 41,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,566,000 after buying an additional 810,807 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Chubb by 49.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after buying an additional 389,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.50. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

