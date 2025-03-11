The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.2 %

DIS opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Prescient Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

