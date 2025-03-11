Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.32-$14.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.45 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Baird R W lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.84.

NYSE KSS opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

