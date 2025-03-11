Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Releases Earnings Results

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.40 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Athelney Trust Stock Performance

LON ATY remained flat at GBX 175 ($2.25) during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.41. Athelney Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.57). The stock has a market cap of £3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,944.44 and a beta of 0.25.

About Athelney Trust

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

