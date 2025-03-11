Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $866.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $949.59 and its 200-day moving average is $843.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

