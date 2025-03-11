Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from KeyCorp

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.46% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.35.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $8.40 on Tuesday, hitting $140.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,277,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,763,039. The stock has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

