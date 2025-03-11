Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 11th (ACI, AMPL, AMRK, APGE, ARCB, ARVN, ATNM, ATRA, ATXS, BCYC)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 11th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $171.44 target price on the stock.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.10 target price on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jones Trading. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.61 price target on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $1,275.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $1,048.00 price target on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

System1 (NYSE:SST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $404.00 target price on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Leerink Partners. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

