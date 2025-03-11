Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 11th (ACI, AMPL, AMRK, APGE, ARCB, ARVN, ATNM, ATRA, ATXS, BCYC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 11th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Albertsons Companies Inc alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $171.44 target price on the stock.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.10 target price on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jones Trading. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.61 price target on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $1,275.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $1,048.00 price target on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

System1 (NYSE:SST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $404.00 target price on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Leerink Partners. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.