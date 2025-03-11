First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Purchases $48,990.00 in Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,543.38. The trade was a 11.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of First Financial stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in First Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 57,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THFF

About First Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.